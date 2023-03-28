Fabio Paratici does not want manager speculation to distract Tottenham’s players

Antonio Conte

Tottenham managing director Fabio Paratici has urged players not to allow speculation over the identity of Antonio Conte’s replacement to be a distraction.

Spurs are looking for a new manager after parting company with Conte on Sunday night.

The Italian’s former assistant Cristian Stellini has been placed in charge for the rest of the season with Ryan Mason as his deputy, but numerous names have been linked with the post long-term.

Spurs managing director Fabio Paratici has called for calm (Mike Egerton/PA)

Julian Nagelsmann, who was sacked by Bayern Munich last week, former Barcelona and Spain boss Luis Enrique and current Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi are among the most notable.

Yet with change coming as the London club battle to hold onto their top-four place in the Premier League, Paratici has called for calm.

He told the club’s website, www.tottenhamhotspur.com: “We have to be, everyone, focussed on the last part of the season.

“We do not speak about other coaches or follow the speculation in the media because it is just speculation.

“We are focused. We are now concentrating on helping Cristian and helping the staff, Ryan, the players.”

Spurs are currently fourth in the table but the competition for Champions League qualification spots is fierce.

Cristian Stellini is in temporary charge (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Newcastle trail by two points and have two games in hand. Liverpool and Brighton are seven points behind the Londoners but the Reds have also played two games fewer, while the Seagulls have three games in hand.

“The Premier League always is tough,” said Paratici. “We have a lot of teams, a lot of clubs, really, really prepared about achieving this target but we will fight to achieve our target.”

Conte’s exit came just over a week after an explosive press conference in which he criticised the players and the club’s hierarchy.

Paratici said: “We know how difficult this season was for him personally. Gian Piero (Ventrone) and (Gianluca) Vialli died and then his surgery.

“The club supported him a lot with it and everyone is close to each other but then we arrived in this mutual agreement, and I think the decision that we made was the right decision for everyone.

“Cristian managed the team when Antonio was sick this season and was good. Ryan Mason can help him a lot. He knows everything about this club and group of players.

“We are really, really, really confident that these two people can do a very, very good job.”

Spurs will be without Emerson Royal for at least six weeks (John Walton/PA)

Spurs, meanwhile, have confirmed defender Emerson Royal requires surgery after suffering an injury while on international duty.

The full-back was injured during the closing stages of Brazil’s 2-1 defeat to Morocco on Saturday and is expected to be sidelined for at least six weeks, making him doubtful for the remainder of the campaign.

A club statement read: “We can confirm that Emerson Royal suffered a meniscus injury to his left knee while on international duty with Brazil last week.