Erling Haaland withdraws from Norway squad with groin problem

Manchester City v Newcastle United – Premier League – Etihad Stadium

Erling Haaland has withdrawn from the Norway squad ahead of their opening Euro 2024 qualifiers because of injury.

The prolific Manchester City striker is suffering from pain in his groin following Saturday’s FA Cup win over Burnley and has returned home from the national team camp, the Norwegian Football Federation has announced.

Haaland, who has scored eight goals in his last two matches for City including a hat-trick against the Clarets, will now miss Saturday’s opening Group A qualifier in Spain and Tuesday’s game against Georgia.

Norway national team doctor Ola Sand said in a statement: “After doing tests and examinations yesterday it became clear that he will not make it for the games against Spain and Georgia. It is better that he receives medical follow-up at his club.

Haaland has been in prolific form for Manchester City (Nick Potts/PA)

Norway coach Stale Solbakken added: “Erling took it hard when he realised that he could not fight for the team.

“Fortunately, there is still plenty of self-confidence, talent and cohesion in this group to win points in the next matches.”

The 22-year-old Haaland has scored 42 goals in 37 matches for City since joining Pep Guardiola’s side from Borussia Dortmund last summer.