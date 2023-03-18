Notification Settings

Mike Fondop on target as Oldham deny Dagenham

Published:

Fondop’s header cancelled out Jay Bird’s opener.

Mike Fondop’s late header secured a point for Oldham as they took a share of the spoils in a 1-1 draw with Dagenham at Victoria Road.

Dagenham hit the front in the 37th minute when Jay Bird played a neat combination of passes with Mo Sagaf before turning and finishing into the bottom corner.

The hosts had a chance to double their lead but Sagaf’s powerful effort was comfortably saved by Mathew Hudson.

Oldham found an equaliser with six minutes to go when John Rooney’s corner found the head of Fondop, who nodded in from close range.

Fondop had another chance to steal the win for the Latics but he fired straight at Joshua Strizovic, who parried away from goal as both teams shared the points in the end.

