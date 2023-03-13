Ollie Lawrence ruled out of England’s clash with Ireland due to hamstring injury

Ollie Lawrence has been ruled out

Ollie Lawrence has been ruled out of England’s final Guinness Six Nations match against Ireland because of a damaged hamstring.

Lawrence sustained the injury during the final quarter of Saturday’s 53-10 mauling by France that registered the team’s heaviest ever defeat at Twickenham.

????? ?????? ? Steve Borthwick has selected a 36-player England squad for their Guinness Six Nations match this weekend. Ollie Lawrence is unavailable for selection after sustaining a hamstring injury on Saturday.#WearTheRose || @O2 || #IREvENG pic.twitter.com/UvWfIjoYsy — England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) March 13, 2023

Guy Porter has been drafted into a 36-man training squad as centre cover but Manu Tuilagi is also available having completed his suspension for dangerous play.

Until the shattering collapse against France, Lawrence had been a success story of England’s Championship on account of blockbuster displays against Italy and Wales.

The 23-year-old was overlooked for Steve Borthwick’s Six Nations initial squad only to became a powerful presence at inside centre – at least until the current champions went on the rampage at Twickenham.

