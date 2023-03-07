Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Soccer Aid is back as Chris Kamara makes Royal visit – Tuesday’s sporting social

UK & international sportsPublished:

Presenter and analyst Kamara was awarded an MBE.

Investitures at Windsor Castle
Investitures at Windsor Castle

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from March 7.

Football

Chris Kamara was awarded his MBE.

Stars geared up for Soccer Aid.

Yaya Toure presented an award.

Happy birthday England’s number one.

A birthday in the Neville household.

Tennis

Robert Lewandowski was impressed by Iga Swiatek’s skills.

Emma Raducanu shared behind-the-scenes pics from Indian Wells.

Cricket

From one cricket great to another.

KP enjoyed a picturesque coffee break.

Happy Holi from Virat Kohli.

Snooker

Ronnie O’Sullivan was on his travels.

Golf

Shane Lowry was glad to be back in Florida.

Hockey

Opening ceremony host Sam Quek missed out on Eurovision tickets.

Boxing

Campbell Hatton got ready for the return of Blue Moon.

MMA

Conor McGregor showed a slice of his life.

UK & international sports

Most Read

Most Read

Unfortunately the maintenance on our comments has taken longer than we anticipated. We hope to have them restored Wednesday, 8th March.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News