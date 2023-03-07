Notification Settings

Emma Raducanu pulls out of doubles exhibition with Cameron Norrie

UK & international sports

The 20-year-old has not played since January’s Australian Open.

Emma Raducanu

Emma Raducanu has sparked new injury fears after withdrawing from a charity exhibition event prior to her opening match at Indian Wells.

The 20-year-old had been due to play mixed doubles along with Cameron Norrie in the Eisenhower Cup but organisers announced she had pulled out, without giving details.

Emma Raducanu File Photo
Emma Raducanu has not played since the Australian Open in January (PA Wire)

Raducanu is scheduled to face Danka Kovinic in the first round of the Indian Wells tournament on Thursday in what will be her first match since January’s Australian Open.

The British number one ended her 2022 season early after suffering a wrist injury in October, and also battled to overcome an ankle injury in the build-up to Melbourne.

