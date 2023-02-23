Anthony Watson back in England’s starting line-up for Wales clash

England’s Anthony Watson has been recalled

Anthony Watson will make his first England start in almost two years after being recalled for Saturday’s Guinness Six Nations clash with Wales.

Watson replaces Ollie Hassell-Collins on the left wing after the London Irish rookie sustained a knee injury in training after the round two victory over Italy.

An impressive replacement appearance against Scotland at the start of the Championship was Watson’s maiden red rose outing since starting against Ireland in March 2021, although he played two Tests for the Lions that same year.

The 28-year-old recovered from a serious knee injury to launch his Leicester career in October but has been limited to 11 outings for his new club because of other niggles.

Steve Borthwick has otherwise kept faith with the starting line-up that produced the first win of his reign as head coach against Italy.

There are two changes to the bench with the back five cover overhaul receiving a significant overhaul.