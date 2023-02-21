Notification Settings

Wales head coach Warren Gatland confident England match will go ahead

UK & international sportsPublished: Last Updated:

The Six Nations clash has been in the air due to a possible players’ strike.

Wales Press Conference and Training – The Vale Resort – Tuesday February 21st

Warren Gatland is confident Wales’ clash with England on Saturday will go ahead and hopes the dispute between his players and the Welsh Rugby Union will be resolved on Tuesday.

Wales’ players have threatened to go on strike over a contract dispute, placing the Guinness Six Nations showdown in Cardiff in doubt.

When asked if he was confident it would go ahead, Gatland said: “Absolutely, yeah. I’m hearing positive things from both sides.

.

“I’m confident that with the discussions taking place, that it will get resolved today. There have been half-a-dozen meetings over the last few days or so.”

Gatland has postponed Wales’ team announcement – which was due at lunchtime on Tuesday – until Thursday because of the stand-off.

When asked if he had been given assurances the round three match at the Principality Stadium would take place, Gatland replied: “Not at the moment.”

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

