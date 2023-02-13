Stacy Lewis to captain Team USA at Solheim Cup again in 2024

Stacy Lewis

Stacy Lewis will captain Team USA at next year’s Solheim Cup, making her just the fifth woman to lead the team at two or more editions of the tournament.

The 37-year-old is already set to skipper the US against Europe in Andalucia in September at the 2023 edition, before resuming in the role the following year when it will be played on home soil in Virginia.

Lewis, who was ranked third in the world between 2012 and 2015, is set to become the youngest captain in Team USA’s history as they seek to win the cup for the first time since 2017 in Iowa.

Our back-to-back Captain! ?@Stacy_Lewis will captain #TeamUSA on home soil at @TheSolheimCup in 2024 at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club! ?? MORE ⬇️ https://t.co/acgazX9VuS — Solheim Cup Team USA ?? (@SolheimCupUSA) February 13, 2023

The 2023 tournament will be played from 22-24 September, with next year’s edition running from September 10-15.

“This is such an amazing honour, to be asked to again captain the US Solheim Cup team,” Lewis said in a statement.

“Receiving the first call was one of the highest points of my career, and I am truly grateful to add this second opportunity.

“I’ve said it many times – representing the United States and wearing our colours are experiences that stand out in any player’s career. To have the chance to lead our country’s best players twice, and especially in 2024 outside our nation’s capital, is a true privilege.”

LPGA Commissioner Mollie Marcoux Samaan added: “Stacy has already proven to be an outstanding captain as she prepares for the 2023 Solheim Cup.

“She has embraced the role in every way and has implemented several innovative ways to help her team reach peak performance, including the use of advanced data and analytics.