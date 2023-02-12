Pedri secures win at Villarreal to keep Barcelona on track for LaLiga title

Pedri secured victory for Barcelona at Villarreal

Barcelona took advantage of Real Madrid’s absence this weekend to move 11 points clear atop LaLiga as Pedri’s first-half strike secured a 1-0 win at Villarreal.

A one-two with Robert Lewandowski allowed Pedri to slip beyond the Villarreal defence and finish beyond former Barcelona goalkeeper Pepe Reina in the 18th minute, and there was no way back for the hosts.

Real have been in action in the Club World Cup this week, beating Al-Hilal 5-3 in Saturday’s final, but Los Blancos can eat into a sizeable deficit when they take on rock-bottom Elche on Wednesday.

Memphis Depay grabbed his first goal since swapping Barcelona for Atletico Madrid in last month’s transfer window, swivelling and dragging beyond Celta Vigo goalkeeper Ivan Villar in the 89th minute.

Atletico were reduced to 10 men after 70 minutes following last man Stefan Savic’s foul on Haris Seferovic but, with a stalemate looming, Depay struck late on as the visitors won 1-0.

Rayo Vallecano remain sixth after being held to a 1-1 draw at Getafe while Real Valladolid and Osasuna finished goalless.

Runaway Serie A leaders Napoli claimed their sixth successive victory, easing past bottom-of-the-table Cremonese 3-0.

Goals from Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Victor Osimhen and Eljif Elmas saw Napoli – chasing a first top-flight title since 1990 – move 16 points clear of Inter Milan, who play Sampdoria on Monday.

Adrien Rabiot struck for Juventus in a 1-0 success over Fiorentina while Giulio Donati bagged as Monza beat Bologna by the same scoreline to leapfrog them in the table.

Sassuolo twice came from a goal down to claim a 2-2 draw at Udinese, with Patricio Perez diverting into his own net in first-half stoppage time ultimately ensuring it would finish a point apiece.

Hertha Berlin boosted their survival prospects in the Bundesliga, moving to within two points of safety, after coming from a goal down to thrash Borussia Monchengladbach 4-1.

Nico Elvedi put Gladbach ahead but strikes either side of half-time from Jessic Ngankam and Marton Dardai turned the match on its head. Dodi Lukebakio added a last-gasp penalty before fellow substitute Derry Scherhant added more gloss to the scoreline.

Timo Hubers and a brace from Ellyes Skhiri lifted Cologne to a comfortable 3-0 victory over Eintracht Frankfurt.

Lens were unable to move back up to third in Ligue 1 as goals from Alexandre Lacazette and Rayan Cherki ushered Lyon to a 2-1 win.

Lens would have moved back above Monaco, who beat league leaders Paris St Germain on Saturday, and levelled through Deiver Machado but Cherki had the final say.

Jonathan David’s brace – the first from the penalty spot – gave fifth-placed Lille a 2-0 win over Strasbourg.

Rafael Ratao, Zakaria Aboukhlal and Thijs Dallinga saw Toulouse to a 3-1 victory over Rennes while Christophe Herelle’s own goal, Teji Savanier’s penalty and Elye Wahi’s strike snatched a 3-0 win for Montpellier over Brest.

Reims swept aside Troyes 4-0 following goals from Marshall Munetsi, Myziane Maolida, Folarin Balogun and substitute Jens Cajuste.