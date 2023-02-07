Reigning Man of Steel Brodie Croft signs new long-term contract with Salford

Brodie Croft, centre

Reigning Super League Man of Steel Brodie Croft has ended speculation about his future by signing a long-term contract extension with Salford Red Devils.

The Australian half-back starred for Paul Rowley’s side last season as they confounded expectations to get to the brink of the Grand Final.

His displays inevitably attracted talk of an imminent return to Australia’s NRL, but the 25-year-old has agreed a new deal that is set to keep him at the club until 2030.

Croft said: “[I am] delighted to extend my time at Salford – this group of boys is something special and along with the coaching staff through to the performance staff and office staff, I’m excited at what the future holds for the club.”

Croft scored 32 tries, swept the board of his club’s individual honours and was the main instigator in a fine season for the Red Devils, culminating in him claiming the prestigious Man of Steel Award.

His deal ends months of inevitable speculation over his future with the club, and gives Rowley’s men a major boost ahead of their return to Super League action later this month.

Brodie Croft led Salford Red Devils to the brink of the Grand Final (Ian Hodgson/PA)

Rowley said: “It’s fantastic news that our current Man of Steel has made a long-term commitment to pulling on the Salford Red Devils jersey.