Leeds suffer Rodrigo blow after ankle injury rules forward out for two months

Leeds forward Rodrigo has been ruled out for two months due to an ankle injury sustained in last week’s FA Cup win at Accrington.

The 31-year-old Spain international was a second-half substitute in the fourth-round tie and Leeds announced the injury setback on Twitter.

Leeds said: “Rodrigo faces two months on the sidelines, following an ankle injury sustained in last Saturday’s FA Cup tie against Accrington Stanley.”

It has been reported that Rodrigo has had surgery after suffering bone and ligament damage.

Rodrigo is Leeds’ top goalscorer this season with 12 in all competitions and has been in his best form since arriving at Elland Road from Valencia in August 2020 in a then club-record £27million deal.

Leeds signed Georginio Rutter this month for a new club-record fee, which could rise to £36m and he made his debut at Accrington.

Georginio Rutter arrived at Leeds during the January transfer window for a club-record fee (Mike Egerton/PA)

The France Under-21s striker partnered Patrick Bamford up front, with the latter making his first start since October after a series of injuries of his own.

The news of Rodrigo’s extended spell on the sidelines is a big blow to head coach Jesse Marsch.