Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Mick Schumacher handed McLaren reserve role for new F1 season

UK & international sportsPublished:

A deal has been agreed with Mercedes, where Schumacher is the third driver.

Mick Schumacher
Mick Schumacher

Mick Schumacher has been handed a reserve role at McLaren for the new Formula One season.

The 23-year-old German, who lost his full-time seat on the grid after he was dropped by Haas, will deputise for Britain’s Lando Norris or his Australian rookie team-mate Oscar Piastri if either are unavailable to race.

Schumacher, the son of seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher, was announced as Mercedes’ third driver, providing backup to Lewis Hamilton and George Russell.

But McLaren are powered by the Silver Arrows, and a deal agreed between both sides will see Schumacher race for the British team if required.

Schumacher spent two seasons at Haas, starting 43 races and scoring points on just two occasions. He has been replaced by German veteran Nico Hulkenberg for the 2023 campaign.

The new season begins in Bahrain on March 5.

UK & international sports

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News