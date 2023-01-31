Alexander Zverev to face no action from ATP after domestic abuse investigation

Wimbledon 2021 – Middle Sunday – The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club

The ATP will take no action against Alexander Zverev after a 15-month investigation into allegations of domestic abuse found “insufficient evidence”.

The 25-year-old German, currently ranked 14 in the world, was accused of domestic abuse by his former girlfriend, Olya Sharypova, in 2020.

An independent investigation began in October 2021 which focused on alleged abuse at the ATP Masters 1000 event in Shanghai in 2019, as well as other locations including Monaco, New York and Geneva.

Alexander Zverev in action at Wimbledon on 2021 (Steven Paston/PA)

However, it was unable to substantiate the allegations and as a result no disciplinary action will be taken by the ATP, the governing body announced on Tuesday.

ATP chief executive Massimo Calvelli said in a statement: “The seriousness and complexity of these allegations required an extremely thorough investigative process and considerable resources.

“It also required us to turn to specialist investigators, which was new ground for ATP.

“We ultimately believe the exhaustive process was necessary to reach an informed judgement.

“It has also shown the need for us to be more responsive on safeguarding matters. It is the reason we’ve taken steps in that direction, with a lot of important work still ahead.”

Zverev, who rose to world number two last year, has played just one tournament since suffering a serious ankle injury against Rafael Nadal at the French Open in June.