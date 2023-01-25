Notification Settings

Wimbledon men’s doubles matches to be shortened to best-of-three sets

UK & international sportsPublished:

The change puts Wimbledon in line with the other grand slams.

Men's doubles action at Wimbledon

The men’s doubles at Wimbledon is to change from best-of-five sets to best of three, the All England Club has announced.

The change will take effect from this year’s championships, which get under way on July 3.

Wimbledon’s five-set format in the men’s doubles has been criticised in the past, and the change could encourage more players to compete in the competition as it will mean less time on court.

Wimbledon 2022 – Day Thirteen – All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
The change only concerns the men’s doubles competition (John Walton/PA)

Wimbledon was the only grand slam to stage five-set doubles matches but will now move into line with the Australian Open, French Open and US Open.

A statement from the AELTC said: “This change was recently approved by the main board and members of the committee of management.

“The decision was made following a wide-ranging consultation and the change brings Wimbledon into line with the other grand slams which stage the gentlemen’s doubles in a best-of-three format.

“This update will provide the referee’s office with greater certainty when scheduling matches during the event and we hope it will encourage even more players to enter doubles at Wimbledon as a result.”

Wimbledon 2022 – Day Eight – All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Nick Kyrgios criticised the five-set format last year (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Nick Kyrgios, the 2022 men’s singles finalist, criticised the format last year before dropping out of his doubles quest with Thanasi Kokkinakis to focus on singles.

The Australian branded it the “stupidest thing ever”.

All other formats at Wimbledon will remain the same.

