Sheffield Wednesday’s League One visit to Cheltenham falls to freezing weather

A view inside Cheltenham's Completely-Suzuki Stadium

Sheffield Wednesday’s League One visit to Cheltenham has joined the list of fixtures postponed due to the cold weather across the United Kingdom.

“This evening’s League One match v Sheffield Wednesday has been postponed due to a frozen pitch,” Cheltenham tweeted just before 1pm.

Burton’s home game against Peterborough was another casualty in League One.

A Burton statement said: “The club regrets having to call off the game which is due to overnight temperatures unexpectedly falling below forecasted levels and sections of the pitch becoming frozen despite being covered.

“Although temperatures have risen today, officials have inspected the pitch and found that it will not be playable tonight.”

Tuesday’s League Two games between AFC Wimbledon v Walsall, Crawley v Grimsby and Swindon v Stevenage were postponed on Monday because of frozen pitches.

National League leaders Notts County also saw their trip to Solihull on Tuesday fall victim to the cold weather.

The Maidenhead-Southend game in the same division was called off on Monday due to the condition of the York Road pitch.