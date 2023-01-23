Notification Settings

Harry Kane equals Jimmy Greaves’ Tottenham scoring record with opener at Fulham

UK & international sportsPublished:

The England captain struck just before half-time at Craven Cottage to match Greaves’ mark of 266 goals for the north London club.

Harry Kane celebrates his 266th Spurs goal
Harry Kane celebrates his 266th Spurs goal

Harry Kane became Tottenham’s all-time joint record scorer when he broke the deadlock in first-half stoppage time in Monday night’s Premier League game at Fulham.

The Spurs forward controlled Son Heung-min’s pass, turned away from Tim Ream and curled into the bottom corner.

It was Kane’s 266th goal for Tottenham and put him level with Jimmy Greaves, whose tally has stood since 1970.

The England captain had endured a frustrating first half, touching the ball only four times by the half-hour mark at Craven Cottage.

A 30-yard effort over the crossbar soon after signalled his intentions before he joined Greaves on 266 in the first minute of stoppage time.

His record-equalling strike was met with tongue-in-cheek chants of ‘one-season wonder’ from the away fans.

