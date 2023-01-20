Notification Settings

‘We want boxing to be inclusive’ says Chris Eubank Jr after frosty weigh-in

UK & international sportsPublished:

The fighter and opponent Liam Smith both came in under the middleweight limit.

Chris Eubank Jr wore a rainbow armband at Friday's weigh-in (Nick Potts/PA)

Chris Eubank Jr sported a rainbow armband following his unpleasant exchange with Liam Smith as the pair came in under the middleweight limit for Saturday night’s grudge bout.

Sky Sports apologised for “personal and homophobic remarks” at Thursday’s final pre-fight press conference, which turned ugly when Smith made sly references as he questioned Eubank Jr’s sexuality.

Eubank Jr, who responded with unsubstantiated claims about Smith’s fidelity to his wife, pointedly wore a pro-LGBT armband at Friday’s weigh-in ahead of a much-anticipated bout at Manchester’s AO Arena.

He kept the accessory on throughout a frosty and protracted staredown with Smith which passed off without incident after the pair had both scaled 11st 5lbs – one pound below the middleweight cut-off.

While Eubank Jr and Smith have apologised for their conduct, the matter may rumble on beyond this weekend as the British Boxing Board of Control said it is “considering the conduct” of the fighters.

Eubank Jr wrote on Twitter afterwards: “We don’t discriminate… we don’t alienate. We want boxing & sport as a whole, to be all inclusive.”

