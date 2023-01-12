Notification Settings

On this day 2020: Sergio Aguero becomes Premier League’s top foreign goalscorer

UK & international sportsPublished:

The Argentina striker overtook Frenchman Thierry Henry as the Premier League’s leading overseas marksman.

Sergio Aguero celebrates scoring for Manchester City

Sergio Aguero scored a hat-trick as he became the Premier League’s leading foreign goalscorer, on this day in 2020.

The Argentina striker overtook Frenchman Thierry Henry as the Premier League’s leading overseas marksman after taking his tally to 177 goals in 255 matches during Manchester City’s 6-1 thrashing of Aston Villa.

Aguero also boasted the most hat-tricks in the competition’s 18-year history, with his 12th treble seeing him move past Alan Shearer.

The then 31-year-old, who joined City from Atletico Madrid in 2011, told Sky Sports after the match: “I’m so happy for the record.

“But I thank my team-mates because they helped me this year. I’m so happy.

“I want to keep scoring more goals, but it all depends on my team-mates.

Manchester City's Sergio Aguero celebrates
Aguero went on to score 184 Premier League goals for City (Martin Rickett/PA)

“If they pass to me, then it’s fine.”

Aguero went on to score 184 Premier League goals for City, placing him fifth on the all-time list.

He held the record for the most Premier League goals scored for a single club until it was overtaken by Tottenham’s Harry Kane last year.

