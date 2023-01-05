Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Fond farewell to Klich but bonjour Benoit at Blues – Thursday’s sporting social

UK & international sportsPublished:

There were also emotional goodbyes for Christian Fuchs and Jordan Nobbs.

Leeds United v West Ham United – Premier League – Elland Road
Leeds United v West Ham United – Premier League – Elland Road

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 5.

Football

Mateusz Klich said goodbye to Leeds.

Chelsea welcomed new recruit Benoit Badiashile.

World Cup winner Emi Martinez got a warm reception as Aston Villa drew with Wolves.

Wilfried Zaha was hurting.

Allan Saint-Maximin was thankful.

Leicester wished Christian Fuchs a happy retirement.

As did Charlotte, his final stop as a player.

Jordan Nobbs said an emotional goodbye to Arsenal.

Colin Bell was remembered.

Not a bad signing.

Darts

Michael Smith was granted his wish.

Cricket

Game recognise game.

That’s one way to get rid of the old ball.

American Football

The Buffalo Bills shared a welcome update on safety Damar Hamlin after his on-field cardiac arrest.

UK & international sports

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News