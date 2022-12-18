England win third T20 to claim touring series against West Indies

England’s Charlie Dean celebrates taking a wicket

England have added a T20 series victory to go with their ODI sweep after defeating the West Indies by 17 runs in Bridgetown.

Touring captain Heather Knight won the toss and elected to bat, contributing a quickfire 43 off 27 balls herself with able assistance from fellow right-handed batter Sophie Dunkley who collected six boundaries in her 44.

England were six down for 157 at the change at Kensington Oval, with the West Indies set a run-rate of 7.85 just to tie.

Quick-fire fourties from Heather and Dunks see us set West Indies 158 to win! Scorecard: https://t.co/OjNuuqbalL ? #WIvENG ??????? pic.twitter.com/nzk4Cm9rn1 — England Cricket (@englandcricket) December 17, 2022

Hayley Matthews did her best to lead the way as the skipper nudged 35 off 31 deliveries before being stumped by England wicketkeeper Amy Jones.

Rashada Williams steadied the ship when the second drop stepped onto the pitch with her side at two for 63, with the Jamaican blasting 38 off 29 until Sophie Ecclestone caught her lbw.

Seven wickets in two IT20s ? 14 wickets across the tour ? ? #WIvENG ??????? pic.twitter.com/15negAllE2 — England Cricket (@englandcricket) December 18, 2022

Ecclestone gave up 28 runs for her two wickets, while all-rounder Charlie Dean had a double-wicket maiden as part of her four-for as the hosts lost eight en route to a final score of 140.