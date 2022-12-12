What former England managers did next after major tournament disappointment

Gareth Southgate is considering his future as England manager after their quarter-final exit at the hands of France at the World Cup.

Here, the PA news agency looks back at what his predecessors did after major tournaments.

Bobby Robson

Bobby Robson left the England job after Italia 90 (PA)

The popular former Ipswich manager offered to resign after successive European Championship failures and was told by the Football Association before the 1990 World Cup, his second, that his contract would not be renewed. After guiding England to the semi-finals he moved to PSV Eindhoven. Robson notably had a spell in charge at Barcelona in 1996–97.

Graham Taylor

Graham Taylor had a tough time with the media (PA)

Taylor had enjoyed success at Watford and Aston Villa before succeeding Robson in 1990. His England side qualified for the 1992 European Championship but were knocked out in the group stages. The much-criticised Taylor resigned in November 1993 after the team failed to qualify for the 1994 World Cup.

Terry Venables

Terry Venables led England at Euro 96 (PA)

Appointed in 1994, former Barcelona and Tottenham boss Venables led England to the semi-finals of Euro 96 on home soil. But he had already decided to step down afterwards and Glenn Hoddle was even announced as his successor before the tournament.

Glenn Hoddle

Glenn Hoddle’s time in charge ended prematurely (Adam Butler/PA)

Hoddle led England to the second round of the 1998 World Cup, where they lost to Argentina on penalties. He was due to continue through to Euro 2000 but comments the former Tottenham midfielder made in a newspaper interview led to his downfall in February 1999.

Kevin Keegan

Kevin Keegan quit at a rain-soaked Wembley (Rui Vieira/PA)

Keegan guided England to Euro 2000 via a play-off win against Scotland but they failed to get out of the group stage. The former England skipper stayed on despite that disappointment but resigned after a World Cup qualifying defeat by Germany at Wembley later that year.

Sven-Goran Eriksson

There was penalty pain for Sven-Goran Eriksson and David Beckham (PA Archive/PA)

England’s first foreign manager led the team to three successive quarter-finals at the 2002 and 2006 World Cups, as well as Euro 2004. But off-field issues had begun to creep in and the FA announced in January 2006 that the Swede would leave after the World Cup.

Fabio Capello

Fabio Capello resigned before the 2012 Euros (Steve Parsons/PA)

The Italian succeeded Steve McClaren after England’s failure to qualify for Euro 2008 and led then to the last 16 at the World Cup two years later, where they were beaten 4-1 by Germany. The FA nevertheless announced Capello was staying, but he resigned in February 2012 after John Terry was stripped of the national captaincy.

Roy Hodgson

Iceland proved to be Roy Hodgson’s undoing (Owen Humphreys/PA)