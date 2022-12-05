Aggressive England clinch thrilling first-Test win over Pakistan

James Anderson, left, and Ben Stokes celebrate the wicket of Zahid Mahmood

England’s aggressive, bold tactics paid off as they clinched a remarkable 74-run victory in the final session of day five in their first Test in Pakistan since 2005.

Pakistan resumed after tea in Rawalpindi requiring just 86 more runs to win with five wickets remaining, but England fought back to secure an unlikely victory as the sun began to set over a packed stadium.

Brendon McCullum and Ben Stokes did not deviate from their attacking and unconventional approach with both bat and ball and were rewarded with a first England away win in 12 Tests.

There was a lengthy rearguard effort from Pakistan for the final wicket, with all players surrounding the bat, but it was eventually broken when Jack Leach trapped Naseem Shah lbw – the first wicket to fall to spin in the final innings.

The tourists had looked to be toiling away without reward with only three seamers on a pitch where the fast-bowling option looked the most likely to provide a breakthrough, but Ollie Robinson claimed two quick wickets in his first Test in the subcontinent to change the momentum of the match.