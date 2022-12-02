Buffalo Bills easily account for New England Patriots to move top of AFC East

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen throws

The Buffalo Bills defeated the New England Patriots 24-10 to move top of the AFC East.

Quarterback Josh Allen threw two touchdown passes to help the Bills move ahead of the Miami Dolphins.

Allen was 22 of 33 for 223 yards through the air as he became the first player in league history to record three seasons with 25 passing touchdowns and five rushing scores.

"We know these games that are coming up, they matter," he told ESPN.

“We know these games that are coming up, they matter,” he told ESPN.

“The ones in December and January, they matter. We’ve got to find ways to go win some football games.”

The highlight for the Patriots came on their opening drive when cornerback Marcus Jones took his first offensive snap of the season, catching a pass from quarterback Mac Jones before finding a gap to race away for a 48-yard touchdown.