Logan Sargeant takes second seat at Williams to complete 2023 Formula One grid

Logan Sargeant in Formula Two action at the British Grand Prix earlier this year

American Logan Sargeant completes next season’s Formula One grid after he was confirmed as a Williams driver.

The 21-year-old will become the first F1 driver from the United States in seven years. He teams up with London-born Alex Albon.

Sargeant replaces Nicholas Latifi – after the Canadian was deemed surplus to requirements – and is the final piece in the driver jigsaw for 2023.

Sargeant finished fourth in Formula Two, F1’s feeder series, taking enough points on his Super Licence at the final round in Abu Dhabi to secure his Williams seat.

“It’s a huge honour and a dream come true to be given this opportunity to compete in Formula One with Williams,” said Sargeant.

“A massive thank you to every person at Williams Racing and Dorilton Motor Sports for the support they’ve given me since the day I first joined the team as an academy driver at the 2021 United States Grand Prix.

“Being a part of the Williams driver academy for the past year has given me an important platform to develop and prepare me for this next chapter.

“I’m ready and excited to be a part of this journey as the team looks to progress up the grid.”

Super excited to be joining the team in 2023. Can’t wait to get started! https://t.co/bkuHWeG3KK — Logan Sargeant (@LoganSargeant) November 21, 2022

Williams finished last in this year’s constructors’ championship, scoring just eight points.

Team principal Jost Capito said: “We’re delighted to officially announce Logan as our driver for next year after qualifying for a Super Licence following the final F2 event of the season in Abu Dhabi.

“Logan completes our exciting driver line-up for 2023 alongside Alex. He’s had a strong rookie season in Formula Two, and we are excited to watch him make the step up in Formula One.”

Alexander Rossi, who competed in five races for Manor in 2015, was F1’s last US driver.