Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Proud Ella Toone commits future to childhood club Manchester United

UK & international sportsPublished:

The 23-year-old England international is United Women’s all-time leading goalscorer with 43 goals in a total of 110 appearances since joining in 2018.

Ella Toone
Ella Toone

Manchester United forward Ella Toone has signed a contract extension to keep her at the club until 2026.

The 23-year-old England international is United Women’s all-time leading goalscorer with 43 goals in a total of 110 appearances since joining in 2018.

Toone, who scored England’s opening goal in their European Championship final win against Germany at Wembley last summer, said: “The club’s ambitions really match mine and there’s nowhere better for me to learn.

“To play for my childhood club I support is really special and I’ll never get tired of pulling on the red shirt. To now be able to do that for even longer is a proud moment for me and my family.”

Toone started out as a youth-team player with United, but made her senior breakthrough at Blackburn and moved on to Manchester City in 2016 before returning to the Reds for their inaugural FA Women’s Championship-winning campaign.

United head coach Marc Skinner added: “Ella’s long-term commitment to Manchester United is yet more proof of the club’s continued investment in the future success of this team.

“Ella has always been and remains a key member of our squad on and off the field and we are delighted she will continue to wear our famous colours with pride for years to come.”

UK & international sports

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News