Louis Rees-Zammit takes full-back spot for Wales clash with Argentina

Louis Rees-Zammit

Louis Rees-Zammit will start at full-back in Wales’ Autumn Nations Series clash with Argentina on Saturday.

He switches from the wing to fill a problem position for Wales, with Liam Williams and Leigh Halfpenny both injured.

Rees-Zammit made his Test debut after going on as a second-half substitute for Halfpenny against France in 2020, but the Gloucester speedster’s subsequent 19 appearances were all on the wing.

??????? ????? ?? ??????? ? The Cymru squad to welcome Los Pumas to Cardiff ?#WelshRugby | #ANS — Welsh Rugby Union ??????? (@WelshRugbyUnion) November 10, 2022

Alex Cuthbert, who has recovered from a shoulder issue, completes the back three alongside Rio Dyer, a try-scorer on his Test debut against New Zealand last weekend.

Gareth Anscombe, who deputised for Halfpenny five days ago, reverts to fly-half, replacing Rhys Priestland.

Elsewhere, prop Dillon Lewis starts instead of Tomas Francis and experienced Ospreys flanker Dan Lydiate features in the back-row.

Alun Wyn Jones, centre, has not been included in Wales’ matchday 23 against Argentina (Mike Egerton/PA)

With Leicester flanker Tommy Reffell sidelined because of a rib injury, captain Justin Tipuric moves across to openside, packing down with number eight Taulupe Faletau in a back-row trio boasting 246 caps.