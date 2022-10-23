On This Day in 2017 – Ronald Koeman sacked by relegation-threatened Everton

Ronald Koeman

Ronald Koeman was sacked as Everton manager on this day in 2017.

The Toffees were third from bottom in the Premier League having won just two of their opening nine league games and the Dutch manager paid the price.

Koeman had led the club to a seventh-placed finish the previous season in his only full campaign at Goodison Park, but a 5-2 defeat against Arsenal proved to be his final match in charge.

At the time of the decision, Everton had conceded 18 goals in nine games, with only Crystal Palace having a worse goal difference and with the team having collected just eight points.

Everton were third from bottom with just eight points when Ronald Koeman lost his job (Peter Byrne/PA)

“I would like to place on record my thanks to the players and staff for all their work and commitment during my 16 months as Everton manager,” Koeman wrote on Twitter at the time.

“I would like to thank (chairman) Bill Kenwright, (major shareholder) Farhad Moshiri and the Everton board for the opportunity to have managed a great club, and to the fans as well for their passionate support for the club.

“Naturally I am disappointed at this moment but I wish the team good luck in the future.”