Deontay Wilder returns with first round knockout against Robert Helenius

Wilder Hekenius Boxing

Deontay Wilder has made a triumphant return to boxing, knocking out Robert Helenius in the first round of their main card fight in Brooklyn.

It was the American’s first time stepping in the ring since a second consecutive loss against British boxer Tyson Fury over a year ago.

He hit Helenius with a straight punch from his famous right hand with seconds left on the clock in the opening round.

Wilder is targeting Anthony Joshua as his next opponent (Bradley Collyer/PA)

In October last year, Wilder was knocked out in the 11th round against Fury, who successfully defended his WBC heavyweight crown in their last trilogy fight in Las Vegas.