Celtic fined by UEFA over anti-monarchy banners at Champions League game

UK & international sportsPublished:

The banners appeared at a match against Shakhtar Donetsk in Poland.

Banners displayed by Celtic fans in their match against Shakhtar Donetsk
Banners displayed by Celtic fans in their match against Shakhtar Donetsk

Celtic have been fined over “provocative” anti-monarchy banners displayed by their fans at a Champions League match last month less than a week after the Queen’s death.

One banner spotted among the Hoops’ section of the ground in their match against Ukrainian side Shakhtar Donetsk in Poland on September 14 stated ‘F*** the crown’.

Another read ‘Sorry For Your Loss Michael Fagan,’ a reference to a man who broke into the Queen’s bedroom in 1982.

Celtic were also fined over the lighting of fireworks at their match against Real Madrid last month
Celtic were also fined over the lighting of fireworks at their match against Real Madrid last month (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The Scottish champions have been fined 15,000 euros (just over £13,000) by UEFA’s control, ethics and disciplinary body over what was described as “a message not fit for a sporting event (ie a provocative banner)”.

Celtic were also fined 4,250 euros (£3,733) for the lighting of fireworks at a home Champions League match against Real Madrid on September 6.

UK & international sports

