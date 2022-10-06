Notification Settings

Football rumours: Southampton to sack manager Ralph Hasenhuttl

UK & international sportsPublished:

The 55-year-old has been at the club since December 2018.

Ralph Hasenhuttl

What the papers say

The Telegraph reports Southampton will sack manager Ralph Hasenhuttl after the side’s disappointing start to the season. The 55-year-old has been at the club since December 2018 but a change has reportedly been under consideration for a while.

The Mail adds that under-fire Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper could replace Hasenhuttl and is looked upon favourably due to his success with coaching young talent.

Liverpool are weighing up a move for Germany’s Bayern Munich midfielder Jamal Musiala, according to the Mirror. The paper writes the Reds are considering the 19-year-old should they miss out on England international Jude Bellingham.

England v Germany – UEFA Nations League – League A – Group 3 – Wembley Stadium
Liverpool are weighing up a move for Germany midfielder Jamal Musiala, according to the Mirror (John Walton/PA)

And the Telegraph reports Everton will pay £4.5 million for Wolves defender Conor Coady next summer. The 29-year-old is on a season-long loan at Goodison Park this term.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Lionel Messi: Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano reports the 33-year-old Paris St Germain striker is yet to receive any contract offers in anticipation of the expiration of his deal at the end of the season.

Declan Rice: 90min reports the 23-year-old West Ham midfielder will be Chelsea’s top transfer target next year.

