Chloe Kelly determined to enjoy more glory moments at Wembley

Chloe Kelly

England star Chloe Kelly is determined to make more Wembley memories as she prepares to return to the scene of her Euro 2022 heroics.

Kelly ripped off her shirt and wheeled away in jubilation after grabbing the Lionesses’ extra-time final winner against Germany at the end of July.

Sarina Wiegman’s side will be back at the national stadium for the first time since that historic occasion for a sold-out showdown with world champions the United States on Friday evening.

While Manchester City forward Kelly is still revelling in her dramatic, trophy-clinching strike, she is hungry for more.

“Of course the goal will always stick in people’s minds,” she said. “I want to be living that moment for the rest of my life, but also have many of these good moments as well (in the future).

“I think it just makes me excited to learn and be better. I have got so much to learn and that’s what excites me.

“We have had such a high moment and it can only get better because I am improving.”

Kelly was absent through injury last month as England secured qualification for next year’s World Cup with victory over Austria before thrashing Luxembourg.

With that tournament in Australia and New Zealand fast approaching, the 24-year-old is back fit and remaining grounded as she targets further silverware.

“I want to experience that winning feeling even more,” she said.

“One medal around your neck is probably not enough because I just want to win. To do it with such a great bunch of girls it makes you so much more hungrier to get back on the pitch.

“Obviously I am young so I want to experience these winning feelings so much more in my career.”

Speaking about her greater public profile, she added: “I am just a normal girl, ain’t I? To be noticed in the street a little bit more is a bit crazy.

“One day I was going to meet the girls at City and a car pulled up with loads of girls and (they) started shouting my name.

“So I am there waving, thinking it was the City girls and then I was like, I don’t know any of these people!”

England’s preparations for facing the US in front of around 90,000 fans have been hit by injury, with captain Leah Williamson joining fellow defender Lucy Parker and striker Alessia Russo in withdrawing from the squad.

“Leah is a great leader and of course we will miss her,” said Kelly.

“We have such great depth in our squad and so much strength.