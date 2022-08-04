Jake Wightman progress and Jamaica netball upset among day seven highlights

Jake Wightman in action

Jake Wightman cruised through to the men’s 1500 metres final at Alexander Stadium while Jamaica’s shock win over Australia left England’s netball team with a peculiar quandary.

Here, the PA news agency reflects on Thursday’s early action and looks forward to the highlights on day eight.

The Wight Stuff

Jake Wightman (left) eased through his 1500m heat (Martin Rickett/PA)

Jake Wightman eased into Saturday’s final of the men’s 1500m with a comfortable victory in his heat at Alexander Stadium.

Wightman, who claimed a shock gold medal at the World Championships in Oregon last month, clocked three minutes 48.34 seconds to raise hopes of another Scottish gold after Eilish McColgan’s 10,000m win on Wednesday night.

Jamaica In

Jamaica scored a stunning win over Australia at the NEC (Tim Goode/PA)

Jamaica recovered from a six-point deficit going into the final quarter to stun gold medal favourites Australia 57-55 and reach the netball semi-finals.

The result meant Australia also qualified in second place from Group A, setting an intriguing conundrum for England and New Zealand, who were set to face off later on Thursday with victory booking a last-four slot against the Aussies.

Tough for Thomas

Geraint Thomas had to settle for bronze in the time trial (David Davies/PA)

Geraint Thomas had to settle for bronze in the men’s time trial after the pre-event favourite clipped a barrier and crashed early in the competition.

The Welshman remounted but was around 30 seconds down on eventual winner Rohan Dennis at every time check and finished two seconds behind England’s Fred Wright, who took silver.

Social media moment

The most successful Commonwealth Games gymnastics team ever ?? pic.twitter.com/W5us2UZr2x — Max Whitlock OBE (@maxwhitlock1) August 4, 2022

Pic of the day

England’s Saffron Severn competes in rhythmic gymnastics qualifiers (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Day eight highlights

More Muir

Laura Muir continues her busy schedule in Birmingham (Isaac Parkin/PA)

Laura Muir, fresh from last month’s 1500m world bronze, goes in the distance after running in the 800m heats earlier in the week. New 100m champion Elaine Thompson-Herah continues her bid for a sprint double as she runs in the 200m semi-final, with local boy Matt Hudson-Smith returning for the 400m semi final.

Jack attack

Jack Laugher is targeting a sixth Commonwealth Games gold (Mike Egerton/PA)