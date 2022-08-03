Katarina Johnson-Thompson claims first heptathlon title for three years

Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games – Day Six

Katarina Johnson-Thompson claimed her first heptathlon title for three years after successfully defending her Commonwealth Games crown.

The 29-year-old triumphed with 6377 points ahead of Northern Ireland’s Kate O’Connor who took silver and England team-mate Jade O’Dowda in third in Birmingham.

It is Johnson-Thompson’s first victory since winning the world title in 2019 having recovered from at least one career-threatening injury.

Katarina Johnson-Thompson put a season of misery behind her to win the title (Mike Egerton/PA)

A ruptured Achilles threatened her Olympic dream last year and, even though she made it to Tokyo, she suffered a serious calf injury in the 200m and had to withdraw.

Her injury nightmare meant she was unable to defend her world title in Eugene last month, finishing eighth, as Nafi Thiam reclaimed the crown after losing to Johnson-Thompson in Doha in 2019.

But at the Alexander Stadium she ended her wait for a win.

@JohnsonThompson is Gold again… After an awesome 2-days at Alexander Stadium, she takes first place in the Women's Heptathlon. INCREDIBLE? @TeamEngland #CommonwealthGames pic.twitter.com/FaAMHIOlfL — Birmingham 2022 (@birminghamcg22) August 3, 2022

Johnson-Thompson held an overnight lead and clung onto a 122-point advantage after the long jump on Wednesday morning.

She then consolidated her lead with a stunning personal best of 44.33m in the javelin, one of her weaker events, leaving her on the verge of gold.