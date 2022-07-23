On this day in 2017: England beat India to lift Women’s World Cup

England won the Women’s World Cup for a fourth time on this day in 2017 with a memorable victory against India at Lord's

England lifted the Women’s World Cup on this day in 2017 after beating India by nine runs in a thrilling final at Lord’s.

It was the fourth time England were crowned world champions following previous victories in 1973, 1993 and 2009.

And they came back from the brink to seal this triumph, launching a stunning fightback with India seemingly on course for a comfortable win on 191 for three in the 43rd over while chasing 229 to win.

Anya Shrubsole was the catalyst for England’s unlikely win as India tumbled to 219 all out with eight balls remaining, losing their last seven wickets for 28 runs.

Medium pace bowler Shrubsole, then of Somerset, dismissed Punam Raut lbw for 86 to spark the collapse and produced a devastating spell, taking five for 11 from 19 balls, to finish with six for 46.

India appeared to have been handed a reprieve on 219 for nine in the penultimate over when Jenny Gunn dropped a sitter off Poonam Yadav.

But Shrubsole bowled Rajeshwari Gayakwad next ball to seal an unlikely win and send the English fans wild in a sell-out crowd.

Anya Shrubsole ended with figures of six for 46 in the 2017 World Cup final (Mike Egerton/PA)

Natalie Sciver (51) and Sarah Taylor (45) had earlier helped England reach 228 for seven, while Katherine Brunt (34) and Gunn (25 not out) also made crucial contributions.

India’s reply gathered pace when opener Raut was joined by Harmanpreet Kaur (51) in the 13th over after losing their first two wickets for 43.