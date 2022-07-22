Notification Settings

Everton to offer free tickets for Dynamo Kyiv game to Ukrainian refugees

UK & international sportsPublished:

Entry to the ‘Match for Peace’ at Goodison Park will be free for families and their hosts living on Merseyside.

A banner in support of Everton’s Ukraine international Vitaliy Mykolenko
Everton will offer Ukrainian refugees free tickets to their pre-season ‘Match for Peace’ against Dynamo Kyiv at Goodison Park.

The club is liaising with six councils – Wirral, St Helens, Sefton, Knowsley, Halton and Liverpool – to ensure families who have been housed across the region as part of the Government’s ‘Home For Ukraine’ scheme have the opportunity to attend next Friday.

“We are delighted to work with councils across the city region to extend this invitation to the Ukrainian refugee families and their hosts living here on Merseyside,” said a club statement.

“We are committed to doing all we can to help those people impacted by the shocking war in Ukraine.

“This game provides a spotlight on that fundraising activity and by raising funds together, we can help those affected by the ongoing conflict.”

Proceeds from the game, including supporter donations, will go directly to humanitarian charities supporting the people of Ukraine.

The club contributed £250,000 to the Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal in March and that was matched by Everton’s owner Farhad Moshiri and chairman Bill Kenwright.

