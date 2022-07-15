Matt Fagerson No8 battle with Facundo Isa vital as Scotland chase series win

Matt Fagerson, left, and Facundo Isa

Scotland will target a notable Test series triumph when they tackle Argentina in Santiago Del Estero on Saturday.

Gregor Townsend’s team bounced back impressively in last weekend’s second Test, scoring four tries in a 29-6 victory to set up a decider.

Here, the PA news agency looks at a key head-to-head battle between Argentina number eight Facundo Isa and his opposite number Matt Fagerson.

Facundo Isa and Matt Fagerson will be important to their respective sides’ chances (PA graphic)

Facundo Isa – Toulon

Argentina’s Facundo Isa (pictured) in Rugby World Cup action (Gareth Fuller/PA Images).

Position: Number eight

Age: 28

Caps: 39

Debut: versus Scotland, 2014

Height: 6ft 2in

Weight: 17st 6lbs

Points: 30 (6 tries)

Isa made his Test debut against Scotland in Edinburgh almost eight years ago, and he has become a driving force for the Pumas, who boast an outstanding history of producing world-class back-rowers. Plying his trade in the gruelling French Top 14 league with Toulon, he is an uncompromising player who combines consistently outstanding defensive work with a ball-carrying prowess that make him a dangerous operator. Likely to be a key member of Argentina’s World Cup squad next year.

Matt Fagerson – Glasgow

Scotland’s Matt Fagerson pictured in Six Nations action against Wales (David Davies/PA Images).

Position: Number eight

Age: 23

Caps: 23

Debut: versus United States, 2018

Height: 6ft 1in

Weight: 17st 4lbs

Points: 5 (1 try)