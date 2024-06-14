Francesca Jones sets up Rothesay Open quarter-final against friend Emma Raducanu

A relieved Francesca Jones needed only four points to secure victory over Ashlyn Krueger and book a quarter-final against Emma Raducanu at the rain-hit Rothesay Open in Nottingham.

Jones, from Yorkshire, was serving for the match and two points away from victory on Thursday afternoon when the rain started falling and it was nearly 24 hours later when the players were finally able to get back on court.

Krueger won the first point to force a break opportunity but Jones took the next three to secure a 6-4 4-6 7-5 victory and a place in her second WTA Tour quarter-final and first on home soil.

She punched the air in delight and then said in an on-court interview: “I think that was a more excruciating wait than when Man United were 2-1 up against Man City at the end of the FA Cup final.

“Definitely testing my worst attribute, which is my patience. I’ve heard a lot of jokes. Ons (Jabeur) was telling me to serve two aces, but I put first serves in so we’ll take it.”

The 23-year-old is due to take on Raducanu later on Friday, with the pair having become close friends since being part of the same Billie Jean King Cup team in April.

“Emma and I get on really well,” said Jones. “We’ve spent a lot of time with each other the last couple of weeks, to the point that we’re both actually ill and I think we’ve given it to each other – I’m going to blame her.

“It’ll be a great match, obviously no pressure for me and I’ve just got to enjoy it. I hope we both enjoy it and we can give the crowd a little bit of a taste of what hopefully is the future of British tennis.”

Raducanu has eased through her first two rounds as she chases a first WTA Tour title.

The 21-year-old said of facing Jones: “She’s a really dangerous opponent. Whatever happens, a Brit is into the semi-finals, which is great for us. I think she’s overcome a lot of challenges with injury as well so it’s nice to see her back and doing well.

“She’s very fun. I think we’re quite similar in the way that we think. We both have a lot of interests outside of tennis and our conversations aren’t just about tennis, which is always nice and always refreshing.”