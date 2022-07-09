‘Words are a struggle’ for Simone Magill after tournament-ending injury

Simone Magill

Northern Ireland striker Simone Magill says “words are a struggle right now” after her Euro 2022 tournament was ended by an ACL injury.

Magill, who only joined Aston Villa last week, faces a long spell on the sidelines after being injured in Northern Ireland’s 4-1 defeat to Norway on Thursday.

The 27-year-old came off with just over 10 minutes remaining of Northern Ireland’s maiden game at a major tournament, with scans on Friday confirming her competition was over.

The fans you were absolutely incredible Thursday night, you make me so proud and honoured to wear the shirt, I had a tear in my eye walking out to the sea of green, it was everything I dreamed of. — Simone Magill (Rigby) (@SimoneMagill) July 9, 2022

“Words are a struggle right now,” Magill wrote on Twitter.

“Playing in a major tournament was always the dream. So glad I made it here – nothing will ever take that away from me.

“The fans you were absolutely incredible Thursday night, you make me so proud and honoured to wear the shirt, I had a tear in my eye walking out to the sea of green, it was everything I dreamed of.

“Although it might be some time before I pull a shirt on and cross the white line again I know walking out there Thursday night will live with me forever. Thanks for all your messages.”

Team-mate Demi Vance echoed Magill’s thoughts as she told a Northern Ireland press conference: “It’s hard to find the words for it.

“There’s no right time for this injury to happen and it’s unfortunate for Simone, and us as a team, that it’s happened at a major tournament.

“We’re a big family and we’ll rally round her, and the next two games will be for her.”

Magill, the first Northern Ireland international to sign a full-time professional contract in the women’s game, helped Everton reach two FA Cup finals during a nine-year spell on Merseyside.

She switched Women’s Super League clubs after her Everton contract expired at the end of June.