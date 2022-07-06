Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling moves closer to Chelsea switch

Raheem Sterling

Raheem Sterling has agreed personal terms for a move to Chelsea from Manchester City, the PA news agency understands.

The two Premier League clubs are now working out the final details of an expected £45million transfer.

Should it go through, the move would end England international Sterling’s seven-year stay at the Etihad Stadium.

Raheem Sterling, left’ has won the Premier League four times with City (Peter Powell/PA)

The 27-year-old has scored 131 goals for City in 339 appearances since moving from Liverpool for £49million in 2015.

During his time in Manchester he has won nine major trophies, including four Premier League titles.