Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling moves closer to Chelsea switch

UK & international sportsPublished:

The two Premier League clubs are now working out the final details of an expected £45million transfer.

Raheem Sterling
Raheem Sterling

Raheem Sterling has agreed personal terms for a move to Chelsea from Manchester City, the PA news agency understands.

The two Premier League clubs are now working out the final details of an expected £45million transfer.

Should it go through, the move would end England international Sterling’s seven-year stay at the Etihad Stadium.

Sterling (left) has won the Premier League four times with City
Raheem Sterling, left' has won the Premier League four times with City (Peter Powell/PA)

The 27-year-old has scored 131 goals for City in 339 appearances since moving from Liverpool for £49million in 2015.

During his time in Manchester he has won nine major trophies, including four Premier League titles.

Yet with his contract due to expire at the end of next season, speculation over his future has been rife for some time.

