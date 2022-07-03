Wimbledon day seven: Last Britons standing look to reach quarter-finals

Heather Watson and Cameron Norrie

The last British pair standing will both look to reach the Wimbledon quarter-finals on Sunday as Cameron Norrie and Heather Watson carry home hopes.

Watson will open up proceedings on Centre Court while Norrie will be second on Court One.

Defending champion Novak Djokovic closes the show on the main court after young stars Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner do battle, while Ons Jabeur – the favourite to win the women’s singles – will look to make progress on day seven of the Championships.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the action to come.

Order of Play

SUNDAY'S ORDER OF PLAY (CENTRE COURT, FROM 13.30 BST) Watson vs NiemeierSinner vs AlcarazDjokovic vs Van Rijthoven#Wimbledon | #CentreCourt100 — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 2, 2022

Brit Watch

British players in 2022 Wimbledon singles (PA Graphics)

Match of the day

SINNER WINNER! ? The Italian gets past John Isner 6-4 7-6 6-3 and will play Carlos Alcaraz in the fourth round! ?@janniksin | @Wimbledon | #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/aHNYCiRcOQ — ATP Tour (@atptour) July 1, 2022

Two of the finest young talents in the sport will do battle at a grand slam for the first time. It should be the first of many.

Alcaraz is the new kid on the block having made the last eight at the US Open in September and followed it up with a run to the quarter-finals at Roland Garros.

Sinner is a year older than the fifth seed at 20-years-old and equally feared on the ATP Tour.

The energy I get from playing in front of u all is amazing! ⚡️?? Thank you for the support! ? Tomorrow we'll need it again! ?? Centre Court! ? ? @Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/81OVoDueLe — Carlos Alcaraz (@carlosalcaraz) July 2, 2022

The winner could well face Djokovic next at the All England Club and will look to firmly usher in a new era.

With Jabeur expected to come through against Elise Mertens, the upset could take place on Court One when mum-of-two Tatjana Maria faces twelfth seed Jelena Ostapenko.

Centenary celebrations

Blockbuster encounters, famous guests and one very special birthday celebration ? Centre stage is set for a memorable weekend…#Wimbledon | #CentreCourt100 pic.twitter.com/RaYWJibvnG — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 2, 2022

Sunday will see a centre court centenary celebration occur to mark 100 years of Centre Court in its current location.

Guests from the local community will be present in addition to some of the Covid-19 heroes in the NHS and social care.

Refugees from Ukraine, Afghanistan and Syria who have settled in Merton and Wandsworth will also be present for the celebrations, which start at 1.30pm.