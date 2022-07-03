Wimbledon day seven: Cameron Norrie moves on and a late night for Novak Djokovic

British number one Cameron Norrie progressed into the quarter-finals for the first time at Wimbledon while defending champion Novak Djokovic joined him after a late finish on Centre Court.

Djokovic did not see off Dutch wild card Tim van Rijthoven until almost 11pm, by which time world number 12 Norrie had his feet up after an impressive straight-sets win over Tommy Paul on Court One.

Heather Watson could not make it a perfect day for Britain as she was beaten by Jule Niemeier, who joins Tatjana Maria and Marie Bouzkova as unfamiliar names in a grand-slam quarter-final line-up.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the best of day seven.

Tweet of the day

Picture of the day

Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz, two of the brightest young stars in the men’s game, fist bump at the net during their thrilling fourth-round contest at Wimbledon (Adam Davy/PA)

Quote of the day

Shot of the day

⭐ Settle in for one of the rallies of this year's Championships ⭐ Jule Niemeier is a #Wimbledon quarter-finalist!#CentreCourt100 pic.twitter.com/uA0c9a7T6z — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 3, 2022

Stat of the day

The longest match of #Wimbledon 2022 ? David Goffin outlasts Frances Tiafoe in a marathon on No.2 Court, defeating the American in four hours and 36 minutes pic.twitter.com/kPMUyBXBI5 — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 3, 2022

No Coco-Venus reunion

After Coco Gauff exited the singles competition at Wimbledon on Saturday, the teenager set her sights on mixed doubles success at SW19 and expressed her eagerness to face Venus Williams for a second time at the Championships.

Those hopes are now over after Williams and Jamie Murray, who followed in the footsteps of their younger siblings by teaming up at Wimbledon, suffered a shock 3-6 6-4 7-6 (16) defeat to British duo Jonny O’Mara and Alicia Barnett on Court Two after a marathon final-set tie-break.