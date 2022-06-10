‘I still have the hunger’ – Derek Chisora vows to entertain against Kubrat Pulev

Derek Chisora v Kubrat Pulev II – Press Conference – Canary Riverside Plaza Hotel

Derek Chisora has promised to entertain when he takes on Kubrat Pulev at the O2 next month after he insisted the hunger to continue boxing remains there.

The 38-year-old will face the Bulgarian on July 9 in a rematch six years after the first bout between the duo in Germany.

Chisora lost a split decision for the vacant European heavyweight title in 2016, one of 12 defeats he has suffered in 44 fights, but the veteran is not ready to hang up the gloves despite suffering three consecutive losses.

Derek Chisora lost his last two bouts against Joseph Parker (Peter Byrne/PA)

“When they start singing that beautiful song – oh Derek Chisora – I get pumped up, I can’t help myself. The game plan goes out the window and I just let it go! I am excited,” he said from Canary Riverside Plaza Hotel on Friday.

“For me my plan is my fans, that is it. Entertainment is the plan. I have lost so many fights, I have won a couple of fights and I have won the things I wanted to win but it is irrelevant to me.

“I just prefer fighting. I wake up every morning, go training and I still have the hunger for it.

Derek Chisora and Kubrat Pulev face off during a press conference in London (Victoria Jones/PA)

“I get these younger guys coming into the gym sparring with me and I see the fear in their eyes by the time they get to rounds three or four. I am still hungry, I still want to fight and cause damage to people. I want to entertain.”

While there were no pre-meditated antics from Chisora at this press conference in London – he had grabbed the back of Pulev’s head sparking a min-brawl ahead of their 2016 fight – a wager was made between the boxers.

Zimbabwe-born Chisora bet an unspecified amount that he would knock his opponent out, which was eventually agreed by the 41-year-old.

Pulev had started the press conference talking about his respect for ‘Del Boy’ but did reveal his burning desire to get another world title shot having lost to Anthony Joshua at the end of 2020 at Wembley Arena.

Anthony Joshua knocks down Kubrat Pulev (Andrew Couldridge/PA)

He added: “I am concentrated on this fight and after that (the) world title, this is my dream and I am going to take this.

“Derek is a difficult opponent but we have a little bit of history. Now a couple of years after my win I feel good and better because I teach and learn a lot of things from my fights.

“I have more experience and so my fight against Joshua here in London, I was not good prepared, before I was with Covid and I don’t say nothing in the media, but I don’t prepare good.