Football rumours: Barcelona hoping to sign Mohamed Salah on free transfer

UK & international sportsPublished:

Salah’s contract at Liverpool ends next summer.

What the papers say

Barcelona have offered Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah a move to the Spanish club on a free transfer, according to the Daily Mirror. If the 29-year-old accepts the offer, he would move once his contract with the Reds expires next summer.

Tottenham are ramping up their campaign to sign Middlesbrough 21-year-old right-back Djed Spence, according to the Daily Express. Spence was on loan to Nottingham Forest last season and has impressed Spurs since.

Huddersfield Town v Nottingham Forest – Sky Bet Championship – Play Off – Final – Wembley Stadium
Tottenham are ramping up their campaign to sign Middlesbrough right-back Djed Spence (John Walton/PA)

The same paper reports Chelsea are considering offering their former youth-team player Declan Rice his favourite shirt, 41, to persuade the 23-year-old midfielder to return from West Ham.

Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz may miss out on a move to Roma despite being chased by the club. The Birmingham Mail reports the Italian side’s pursuit of Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic could end their interest in the 24-year-old.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Gavi: Spanish publication Sport reports Liverpool have ended a chase for the 17-year-old Barcelona midfielder.

Mario Gotze
Mario Gotze could be on the move (John Walton/PA)

Mario Gotze: Fabrizio Romano reports Benfica are trying to reach an agreement with the 30-year-old to secure him from PSV Eindhoven.

