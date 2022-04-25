Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Neil Robertson fires the 12th 147 break in World Snooker Championship history

UK & international sportsPublished: Last Updated:

The Australian punched the air after pulling off the feat.

Neil Robertson celebrated the 12th Crucible maximum break
Neil Robertson celebrated the 12th Crucible maximum break

Neil Robertson fired the 12th 147 break in World Snooker Championship history in the 19th frame of his second round match against Jack Lisowski.

The Australian punched the air after pulling off the feat, which will net him a share of the £15,000 break prize with Graeme Dott, who scored a 147 in qualifying, as well as £40,000 for achieving it in the tournament’s final stages.

Play briefly stopped on the other table as Anthony McGill and Judd Trump crossed the divide to congratulate Robertson, who pulled level with Lisowski at 10-10 at the mid-session interval.

UK & international sports

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News