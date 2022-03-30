Notification Settings

Farewell to former Australia spinner Shane Warne – Wednesday’s sporting social

UK & international sportsPublished:

Warne died aged 52 earlier this month.

Shane Warne's service

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from March 30.

Cricket

Farewell to Shane Warne.

England prepared for a World Cup semi-final.

Virat Kohli was ready to go again.

Football

England players had Harry Maguire’s back.

Maguire said he’d had a lovely time.

Other players also reflected on international duty.

Toni Duggan wished her former club Barcelona well ahead of their El Clasico clash at a sold-out Nou Camp.

Trent saw someone out the window mid-pour!

PSV appointed a familiar face.

Golf

Bryson DeChambeau was raring to go.

Formula One

Jenson Button mixed it up.

Tennis

Nick Kyrgios had his say.

UK & international sports

