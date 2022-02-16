Dave Ryding watches Olympic dream fade after mistake on opening run in slalom

Dave Ryding

Dave Ryding’s dream of an Olympic medal faded away after a mistake on his opening run cost him any chance of a podium finish at the Genting Alpine Centre.

Ryding, the shock winner of last month’s World Cup slalom in Kitzbuhel, made a storming start and led at the first two splits on the opening run.

But he was left clinging on after an error midway down the course and although he finished his run just over one second adrift of the bronze medal position, it meant he sank to 16th place in the standings.

Dave Ryding finished outside the top 10 in Beijing (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Although Ryding lived up to his vow to give it everything in pursuit of an historic medal by nailing his second run, it was still scarcely enough to improve on his position.