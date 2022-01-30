Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

England slip to defeat in West Indies series decider

UK & international sportsPublished:

James Vince hit a half-century for the tourists in Barbados.

James Vince
James Vince

England succumbed to the left-arm spin of Akeal Hosein while seamer Jason Holder took four wickets in as many balls as the West Indies wrapped up a 3-2 Twenty20 series win after prevailing by 17 runs in a gripping decider.

After England were set 180 for victory, James Vince registered a second half-century in 17 T20s before holing out for 55 off 35 balls to Hosein, who finished with four for 30 to seemingly end the weakened tourists’ ambitions.

Sam Billings carried their hopes to bring the equation down to 20 from the final six balls but departed for 41 off 28 deliveries as Holder delivered the coup de grace, with England all out for 162 in 19.5 overs.

UK & international sports

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News