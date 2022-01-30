England slip to defeat in West Indies series decider

England succumbed to the left-arm spin of Akeal Hosein while seamer Jason Holder took four wickets in as many balls as the West Indies wrapped up a 3-2 Twenty20 series win after prevailing by 17 runs in a gripping decider.
After England were set 180 for victory, James Vince registered a second half-century in 17 T20s before holing out for 55 off 35 balls to Hosein, who finished with four for 30 to seemingly end the weakened tourists’ ambitions.
Sam Billings carried their hopes to bring the equation down to 20 from the final six balls but departed for 41 off 28 deliveries as Holder delivered the coup de grace, with England all out for 162 in 19.5 overs.