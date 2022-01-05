Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Broad gets Warner again but rain frustrates – day one of the fourth Ashes Test

UK & international sportsPublished:

Australia ended a stop-start day in Sydney 126 for three.

Stuart Broad took a key wicket for England on day one
Stuart Broad took a key wicket for England on day one

England took two late wickets to earn a foothold in the fourth Ashes Test in Sydney, as Australia dodged the showers to reach 126 for three on day one.

Stuart Broad continued to act as David Warner’s nemesis when he marked his return to the side with a familiar looking dismissal against the left-hander.

But Australia were building a strong foundation until late breakthroughs from James Anderson and Mark Wood dragged them back towards parity.

Magic number

England’s longest serving Test captains

  1. Joe Root (60)
  2. Sir Alastair Cook (59)
  3. Michael Atherton (54)
  4. Michael Vaughan (51)
  5. Sir Andrew Strauss (50)

Joe Root broke an England leadership record when he walked out for the toss. It is not yet certain that he will continue to lead the side beyond this series but he is already in the history books as the country’s most tenured skipper.

Pick of the pics

Stuart Broad (Left) and Ben Stokes (right) look to skies for answers as the rain falls in Sydney.
Stuart Broad (Left) and Ben Stokes (right) look to skies for answers as the rain falls in Sydney (Jason O’Brien/PA)

‘Marvellous’ media centre

Wednesday’s action marked the first working day in the newly named ‘Richie Benaud Media Centre’. Few characters are as beloved on both sides of the Ashes divide as the great leg-spinner, captain and commentator. Benaud, who died aged 84 in 2015, is honoured by a mural which includes the following inscription: “Cricket has so many meanings to so many Australians. It’s become precisely that, an Australian way of life. And what a life it is. Some would even go as far as to say, marvellous.”

View from the dressing room

Watching the skies

UK & international sports

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News