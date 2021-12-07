On this day in 2004: Glenn Hoddle takes charge at Wolves

Glenn Hoddle is presented by Wolves

Wolves appointed Glenn Hoddle as their new manager on a six-month contract on this day in 2004.

The then 47-year-old former England coach was unveiled at an 11am press conference, bringing to an end Wolves’ month-long search for a successor to Dave Jones.

Jones parted company with the Championship club on November 1 after the club’s relegation the previous season was followed by a miserable start to the new campaign.

“Wolves are a Premiership outfit with the fan base and ambition – they’ve already had a taste, and it’s very clear to me that is where they want to be put back again,” said Hoddle.

“It’s a very big challenge. We’re not sitting on top of the league – there’s a lot of work to be done.

“That (the Premier League) is where everybody at this club wants to go. I picked that up very quickly, and that’s where I want to go. I’m delighted to be back in football as well.”

Wolves enjoyed a fine end to the season but a tally of 19 draws would prove costly to Hoddle in his first full campaign, with the west Midlands club missing out on the top six by eight points.

Hoddle resigned on July 1, 2006 despite chief executive Jez Moxey asking him to reconsider his decision.